Rose-Sewell named new VP of academic affairs at KCC

The next vice president for academic affairs at Kankakee Community College has more than 20 years of experience as a higher education administrator.

Beginning May 20, Dr. Quincy Rose-Sewell will become KCC’s chief academic officer, responsible for administering the college’s credit and noncredit instruction and workforce development programs. She will be responsible for the management of educational curriculum and assigned academic support services throughout the college.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work alongside Dr. Rose-Sewell,” said Michael Boyd, KCC’s president, in a news release. “She comes to KCC very well-prepared, and I’m confident that she will help KCC maintain our current momentum and meet the goals established in our Strategic Plan.

“We’re working on a lot of great initiatives right now, and I know she’ll help us move forward,” Boyd continued. “I also know that she is going to bring new ideas to KCC’s academic enterprise, and the college is ready to get behind her great ideas as we work together to enhance quality of life through learning.”

Rose-Sewell is a native of Baltimore. Most recently, she was vice president of academic support and instruction at Pueblo Community College in Colorado.

“I am looking forward to serving and leading our academic team to support the vision of the president in KCC’s crucial role in providing affordable education and creating pathways to family-sustaining careers,” Rose-Sewell said. “By developing, engaging and nurturing relationships within our community and with our workforce partners, as a team we have an opportunity to collaborate to support innovation and reimagine education with student access, success, professional and personal growth at the forefront for all who seek a quality education. This is indeed an exciting time to serve on the KCC team where our current and new initiatives will certainly catapult us to the next level.”

Rose-Sewell has served as assistant vice president for academic affairs at Baltimore City Community College and dean of the College of Education at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis. She also has held leadership and instructional positions at Grambling State University in Louisiana and Tusculum University in Tennessee.

“Dr. Rose-Sewell will be a great addition to our community, and I know she’s excited to get involved and make an impact,” Boyd said.

Rose-Sewell has two degrees from Delaware State University, a bachelor’s degree in primary education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. She has a doctorate in innovation and leadership, with a concentration in organizational leadership, from Wilmington University in Delaware.

Within the next few months, she and her husband, Rodney, are planning to move to the Kankakee area from Colorado.

The current vice president, Sheri Cagle, will retire from KCC on June 30. Cagle has worked at KCC full-time since 2007, in faculty and administrative roles.