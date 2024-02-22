Andrew Scott in 'All of Us Strangers'

Hulu streams the British fantasy “All of Us Strangers,” released in theaters in 2023. Andrew Scott stars as Adam, an isolated writer who visits his old family home after a strange encounter with a man, Henry (Paul Mescal), from his apartment block. While he assumes his old house had been abandoned, he discovers it occupied by his parents, looking just as they had before they were killed in a car accident some 30 years earlier.

During the course of the film, he resumes conversations with his long-dead parents and embarks on a relationship with Henry, coming out to his spectral parents whose reactions are shaped by experiences and attitudes of a previous generation.

“Strangers” received near-universal acclaim from critics who praised its ability to bring an intimacy and emotional resonance to what might have been a standard ghost story. Scott was nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Adam. The film’s absence from Oscar consideration was considered a glaring omission by some.

This only adds to Scott’s stature, having won over audiences as Holmes’ nemesis in the “Sherlock” series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and as the “hot priest” in “Fleabag,” opposite series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He’s due to star in the title role in “Ripley,” the latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Developed for Showtime, it will stream on Netflix on April 4.

• Netflix begins streaming “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” a live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon series. This mystical tale reimagines the four ancient primordial elements: water, earth, fire and air, as “nations” that lived in complete harmony until the Fire nation went medieval on the Air Nomads, upsetting the cosmic applecart in a quest for world domination.

• MAX streams the standup special “Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex and a Few Things in Between.” Produced by Conan O’Brien and Conaco.

• BET+ streams the film profile “Kemba,” inspired by the story of criminal justice reform advocate Kemba Smith.

— True-crime documentary series waste no time in finding paranoia in areas normally associated with life’s greatest joys. There are untold series such as “Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?” that relate sordid tales of true love turned to terror and murder. Hulu now streams the second season of “Death in the Dorms,” tales of higher learning that ended in homicide.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A murder in Central Park leads to suspects from very different social strata on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A cryptic clue sparks sudden action on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Part four of the seven-episode joint biography “Genius: MLK/X” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) recalls a meeting between Dr. King and Malcolm X in Washington, when both were lobbying for the civil rights bill eventually passed in 1964.

— A rescued victim vanishes on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A boy (Sabu) raised by wolves adjusts to civilization in the 1942 adaptation of “Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book” (3 p.m., TCM, TV-G), directed by Zoltan Korda (“The Four Feathers”).

SERIES NOTES

Away from home and behind the curve on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Auditions unfold in L.A. and Nashville on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Haunting the dreams of the living on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Todd suspects foul deeds close to home on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A missing boy seems well adjusted to the cult life on “Tracker” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A car-bombing reverberates on “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Christopher Nolan visits on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dakota Johnson, Chloe Sevigny, Gaby Moreno and Oscar Isaac on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Sterling K. Brown, Melissa Rauch and Colleen Clark visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Bianca Del Rio, Reggie Watts and Wendi McLendon-Covey on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).