Scales & Tales event at Merchant Street Art Gallery featuring reptiles

Creepy, crawly and, sometimes, cute, a band of reptiles is making its way to Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism for a meet-and-greet.

From 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 28, Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation will be on site, and participants can have a chance to meet some of the reptiles. The event is for individuals in eighth grade or older. Registration is required at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yc8rp8x8" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yc8rp8x8</a>.

The event also will feature painting, hot cocoa, cookies and more and is held in conjunction with Harbor House and Riverside Behavioral Medicine.

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Spizzirri Reptile Rescue, based out of Momence, recently appeared on an episode of Kankakee Podcast, hosted by Jake LaMore, and was part of Tuesday’s meetup of the monthly Green Drinks of Kankakee.

