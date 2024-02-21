Live music this weekend: Feb. 21, 2024

<strong>Matt Strom</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 126 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>for KING + Country</strong>
Centennial Chapel — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Big Dog Mercer’s Bday Bash</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Justin Daniel</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>King & Ross</strong>
Fun Hub — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Country Roots</strong>
Dwight VFW — 506 S. Old Route 66, Dwight
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Automatic Noise</strong>
Smokey Jo’s 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Frank Paul Band</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
Beaverville Pub — 711 St. Charles St., Beaverville
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Brookmont Bowling Center — 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam w/Susan Williams Band</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>