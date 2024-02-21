Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: Feb. 21, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Matt Strom</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar &amp; Grill — 126 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>for KING + Country</strong>

Centennial Chapel — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Big Dog Mercer’s Bday Bash</strong>

Copeland’s Bar &amp; Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Justin Daniel</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>King &amp; Ross</strong>

Fun Hub — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Country Roots</strong>

Dwight VFW — 506 S. Old Route 66, Dwight

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Automatic Noise</strong>

Smokey Jo’s 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Frank Paul Band</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin &amp; John Unplugged</strong>

Beaverville Pub — 711 St. Charles St., Beaverville

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Brookmont Bowling Center — 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/Susan Williams Band</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>