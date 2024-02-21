Community Calendar: Feb. 21-27

<strong>Feb. 22</strong>

<strong>Violence prevention town hall meeting</strong>

At 5 p.m. at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Greater Illinois Violence Prevention Coordinating Council will present a town hall meeting. The main topic of discussion will be what triggers violence and how to prevent it. This is an open forum where members of the community can come together to discuss important issues around the topic, ask questions, and share thoughts and concerns.

The town hall is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting is held in conjunction with Kankakee Forgives, the Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and I-KAN Regional Office of Education.

<strong>» 773-640-9811 (Rev. Eugene Edwards)</strong>

<strong>Feb. 23</strong>

<strong>Aroma Park Legion Fish Fry</strong>

From 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee, there will be a fish fry dinner with cod, fries, coleslaw and a dinner roll. The cost is $14 per person or $13 for seniors.

<strong>Feb. 22-23</strong>

<strong>KCC screens ‘Woman King’</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in room L110 at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, there will be a screening of the 2022 film, “Woman King.” A second screening will be held in the same room from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Feb. 24</strong>

<strong>Fired Up for Lisa</strong>

From 3-7 p.m. at Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, a benefit will be held for Lisa Nieland (Fregeau), a wife and mother of two recently diagnosed with stage four invasive carcinoma breast cancer. The event has a $10 entry fee and will have a cash bar, food and raffles. It is hosted by members of Monee Fire Protection District, Manteno Fire District and High Roads School of the South Suburbs. Search Fired Up for Lisa on Facebook for more information.

<strong>Shows at Strickler Planetarium</strong>

At 4:30 p.m., Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, will host a screening of “Beyond the Sun.” At 6 and 7:30 p.m., screenings will be held for “Dawn of the Space Age.” No reservations are necessary, and the cost is $5 per person per show at the door, cash only.

<strong>Zonta’s Party Gras</strong>

Doors open at 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, for Zonta Club of Kankakee’s annual Party Gras fundraiser. Tickets cost $50 per person and include dinner (6 p.m.) and music (7 p.m.) with live entrainment from Five Guys Named Moe. There will be raffle baskets, silent and live auctions and a photo booth.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3cm98bkp" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3cm98bkp</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 24-25</strong>

<strong>KSD 111’s Black Expo</strong>

From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, there will be a Black Expo featuring steppers, hip hop, Black-owned businesses, food, student performance, fashion show, art exhibit and juke joint. Dr. Leonard Porter, curator of Alkebulan History Center, will speak.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday will be a reenactment of “The Black Church.” Both events are under the event umbrella titled The Black Experience.

<strong>Feb. 25</strong>

<strong>Majestically Yours Wedding Expo</strong>

Advertised as the largest wedding expo in Kankakee County, the event will feature more than 30 vendors and exhibits. It is set for 1-3:30 p.m. at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets cost $10. There will be Wedding Expo Bingo, a chance to win door prices and a grand prize drawing for a free wedding venue donated by the Majestic Weddings & Events.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/am65uk7w" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/am65uk7w</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 26</strong>

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Class</strong>

From 6-8 p.m.is Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club at the Riverview Neighborhood House, 591 S. Elm St., Kankakee, and is for parents and caregivers with children in the emotional, behavioral and mental health systems in Kankakee County. This month’s crafts will be made with ping pong balls. The program is free, and registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4stfsmvv" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4stfsmvv</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 27</strong>

<strong>Screening of ‘Black Panther’</strong>

From 6-8:30 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Project SUN, the YWCA and The Grow Center will host a program titled Until Justice Just Is. The evening will feature a screening of “Black Panther” followed by discussion. There also will be light refreshments. The event is free, but registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/78x73vxw" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/78x73vxw</a></strong>