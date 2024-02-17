REEL TALK: 'Madame Web' the superhero movie for non-superhero fans

As a nonfan of Marvel (and DC) comics, I found “Madame Web,” starring Dakota Johnson, to be something more palatable than most of these “superhero” movies. Perhaps I’m the target audience for this film, as I don’t keep track of who’s who and stay true to the universe as it’s told in graphic art form.

This new (to me) story starts off in the deepest jungle in Peru as researcher Constance (Kerry Bishe) is close to finding a sought-after spider that could have all the medical answers for the world. Double-crossed, she is murdered with her unborn child saved by the storied people of the area, Los Aranas.

Fast forward about three decades and we meet EMT Cassandra aka Cassie, the now-grown woman who was raised in an orphanage and foster care and is unaware of her past and tragic beginnings. After a near-death experience, Cassie is haunted by glimpses into the immediate future which ultimately draws her to three teenage girls who are being hunted by the man who killed her mother, Ezekiel (Tahar Rahim).

Ezekiel has special powers in a spider suit as Cassie refers to him as “ceiling guy.” (My name for The Flash was “speedy guy” for at least a year.) While every superhero film has to have a villain, this one takes us out of the movie and our world of make-believe thanks to a stilted performance by Rahim. Every stilted line is uttered as if he is reading directly from the script for the first time, slamming on the brakes for the pacing of the film overall.

You can easily predict the outcome of this movie as with all superhero movies, but what was a pleasant surprise is that we weren’t subjected to nonstop violence and fight scenes.

As Cassie begins to understand her gifts, it’s her intellect and mind along with her ability to stay calm in stressful situations that will save her and perhaps these girls who have more in common with Cassie than we could have predicted. It’s this developing relationship among the girls (and between them and Cassie) that engages us, making us care about what happens to them.

They band together and bond, supporting one another and connecting with Cassie, even when she attempts to keep them at arm’s length. We see her exterior shell begin to crack and allow feelings to flow in both directions as her character grows.

Johnson is always a natural on screen and this is no exception. Pairing her with Adam Scott’s Ben as colleagues and close friends is equally comfortable and adds some levity to the story.

Guilted into attending Ben’s sister Mary’s (Emma Roberts) baby shower, we know what she’s in for … baby shower games. And we know that’s not going to be her forte and the scene becomes cringe-worthy as Cassie awkwardly participates.

Johnson completely understands her character as she portrays Cassie as tough, smart and a loner thanks to her childhood trauma inflicting seemingly irreparable damage. While the message of needing to heal is a little in-your-face, it’s also a touching element to help us understand trauma and resiliency.

The three teens, Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Anya (Isabela Merced) and Mattie (Celeste O’Connor) — all very different from one another — cover several stereotypes while highlighting their intellectual gifts of math, science or athleticism. While the roles are rather contrived, all of them mesh and we believe they are becoming friends or even as tight as sisters.

As all superhero movies do, we have a final battle scene, but it’s not incessant. And while there are some explosions, they are relevant to the story and not just for kicks. Perhaps “Madame Web” is the superhero movie for nonsuperhero fans!

If only they had omitted the final scene the film, I would have given it another ½ star, but maybe you superhero fans out there will find relevance in it.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

“Madame Web” now is playing in theaters.