New on the bookshelf: Feb. 17, 2024

<strong>A family copes with Alzheimer’s in memoir</strong>

“My Father’s Brain,” Sandeep Jauhar’s memoir of his brilliant father’s descent into dementia, is poignant and illuminating.

At 76, Prem Jauhar is becoming forgetful, but brushes off his son’s concerns. “Everyone forgets, son,” he says. “It happens with everyone.” And this is Sandeep’s conundrum: Forgetfulness does happen with everyone. At what point do you know that it’s something more?

Sandeep and his siblings (all are physicians) come at their father’s problems from different perspectives — brother Rajiv is almost brutally clear-eyed about what is happening; sister Suneeta, who lives in Minneapolis, pushes for services and help; but Sandeep is in denial. His father is a world-renowned geneticist; surely there can’t be something profoundly wrong with his brain.

As their father begins to wander, Sandeep makes excuses, but his brother is nearly at his wits’ end. “Do you really believe that he can still take care of himself? He can’t even work the TV! You have to get over this concept of independence.”

“My Father’s Brain,” subtitled “Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s,” feels piercingly honest — the disagreements among siblings, the author’s stubbornness, the pain of their brilliant father growing ever more vague.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Told a masterwork is a fake, man tries to prove his Warhol is real</strong>

Art-world chicanery meets true crime in Richard Dorment’s breezy, absorbing “Warhol After Warhol.”

That title has a double meaning. It refers to the complicated estate that pop artist Andy Warhol left when he died in 1987, one valued in the tens of millions. It also hints that, because of his working methods (especially silk screening) and his casual approach to pieces that were attributed to him, new works often pop up and need to be authenticated, long after Warhol’s death.

British art critic Richard Dorment became involved in the latter when a stranger named Joe Simon approached him when two artworks he believed to be legit were disavowed by the Andy Warhol Art Authentication Board. One, featuring glued-on currency that turned out to have been minted after Warhol’s death, was fake. But another, from a ‘60s series called “Red Self-Portraits,” seemed real. So why had the authentication board rejected it, defacing it in the process?

You don’t need to care about the snooty art world to be interested in Dorment’s investigation, which takes years and leads to hob-nobbing with a member of Duran Duran, being drawn into Mick Jagger’s orbit, encounters with the FBI and (he believes) his phone being tapped.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>There’s a lot going on in ‘Mercury’ and all of it works</strong>

In the first chapter of Amy Jo Burns’ second novel, “Mercury,” named for the fictional small town in western Pennsylvania where it is set, Marley and Waylon Joseph are at a Little League field, watching their son’s game. The pay phone won’t stop ringing, so Waylon answers it. Turns out a rotting corpse has been found in the attic of the local church.

OK so this is a mystery.

In the second chapter, as Waylon and his brothers (the “sons” of Joseph and Sons Roofing) assemble to clean up the mess, it becomes clear the book is more of a family gothic, the kind often set in Texas. There’s a band of brothers, there’s a “long tradition of children disappointed by their fathers.” There’s a long-suffering matriarch and a loose-cannon patriarch who calls his sons ‘Weak Waylon’, ‘Big Baylor’ and ‘Shay Baby,’ and who frequently requires rescuing from foolish exploits. There are secrets, misunderstandings and old wounds aplenty.

And then there’s this: Marley calls her best friend to tell her the body’s been found. “At least it’s over now,” says the friend. “Tell me we did the right thing,” replies Marley.

Whoa. High-end literary soap opera?

— Marion Winik, Star Tribune