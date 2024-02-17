Locavore Farm offering summer camp experiences for youth

Agri-tourism continues to increase in popularity, according to a 2021 study conducted by Allied Market Research. It projects the global agri-tourism industry will expand by an additional 13.4% by 2027. Of those experiences, those that offer education are at the top of chosen recreational activities by agri-tourists.

Locavore Farm continues to expand its leadership in the agri-tourism industry, showcasing Kankakee County as a premier destination for visitors. One of Locavore’s leading experiences is the farm camp experience, recognized in 2019 through their Innovation in Agriculture Award, and by the State of Illinois recognition of Locavore in their Illinois Made program, which identifies truly unique experiences.

In 2016, Locavore Farm launched Kankakee County’s first-ever immersive, week-long farm camp, featuring hands-on activities to encourage kids to disconnect from their screens and technology use and revive imagination and a more creative and playful pace often dampened by busy burnout.

“At Locavore, campers engage in tangible experiences found on the farm that celebrate food, wellness, community, and nature,” said Locavore Co-founder and Co-owner Rachael Jones. “From understanding the practices of regenerative agriculture and permaculture to learning how to grow, harvest and cook good food for their table, kids learn skills that help them grow in stewardship and responsibility, building pride and resilience, which are valuable to the human experience.”

Locavore’s Farm camp is back with a new format this year, where participants can “choose their own adventure” with many farm experiences and multiple dates to choose from between May and August.

Registration is now open to children ages 6-13 (immersive and fun hands-on farm experiences); and ages 14-17 (a focus on skill building, career experience, and training in specialized topics).

<strong>Locavore’s Summer Farm Camp experiences for ages 6-13</strong>

• <strong>Experience: Soil, Mud and Pies</strong> on June 10 and July 29

• <strong>Farm Experience: Animals and Insects from Farm to Forest</strong> on June 11, 18 and 25

• <strong>Farm Experience: Vegetation/Weeds, Grasses, Flowers, Plants & Trees</strong> on July 8 and Aug. 5

• <strong>Farm Experience: Nature’s Patterns, Art & Design</strong> on July 9 and Aug. 6

• <strong>Farm Experience: Fibers from Animals and Plants</strong> on July 10 and 22

• <strong>Farm Experience: Little Camper on the Prairie</strong> on July 23 and 30

<strong>Experiences for ages 14-17</strong>

• <strong>Farm Experience: Flower Farming the Joy and Business</strong> on July 24

• <strong>Farm Experience: Butcher & Smoke</strong> on July 31.

Read more about each farm experience and select dates at <a href="https://www.locavorefarm.com/farmcamp" target="_blank">locavorefarm.com/farmcamp</a>.