KVTA invites audiences to 'just keep swimming' with 'Finding Nemo JR'

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is set to present its Young Peoples Theatre production of Disney’s “Finding Nemo JR.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish (played by Kyren McElroy, of Kankakee), lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo (played by Kinley Collins, of Bourbonnais), who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

With the help of characters such as optimistic Dory (played by Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne), laid-back sea turtle Crush (played by Hunter Lockhart, of Braidwood) and the supportive Tank Gang (played by Jackson Day, Olivia Douglas, Ella Kraemer and Lillian Longtin, of Bourbonnais; Riley Heddins of Godley; and Ruby Christensen, of Kankakee), Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” the production brings an underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure.

The production also showcases the talents of Hannah Mantooth, of Kankakee, as Coral; Holden Hall, of Kankakee, as Bruce; Andrew Bush, of Bourbonnais, as both Anchor and Nigel; Pine Kimery, of Bourbonnais, as Chum; Molly Indicavitch, of Bourbonnais, as Squirt; Kaitlin Brown, of Papineau, as both Kai and Breeze; Olivia Bray, of Bourbonnais, as Professor Ray; Lauryn Balk, of Bourbonnais, as Tad; Melaina Hall, of Kankakee, as Pearl; and Kaliph Whitlow, of Kankakee, as Sheldon.

Rounding out the cast is the ensemble, who portray many different characters in various scenes. The ensemble includes Sophia Diaz, Aryan Kashyap, Devina Kashyap and Teagan Kidd, of Bourbonnais; Robert Pardon, of Braceville; Yazeni Calderon, Simone Copiskey, Hadley Kirkland, Breckin Lebda, Naimah Mans, Ella Nitschke, Sophie Powell and Owen Stevenson, of Kankakee; Carter Budimir, of Manteno; Adrianna Udstuen, of Monee; and Kolbee Shoufler, of Watseka.

Director Courtney Stephens, assistant director Gina O’Connor, vocal director Carrie Chaparro and choreographer Case Koerner will offer three opportunities to see the show at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. The performances take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 16 and at 2 p.m. March 17.

Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or at the door.