Bradley library hosting Say Yes to the Prom Dress

BRADLEY — Back again this year is Bradley Public Library’s Say Yes to the Prom Dress event, where teens from all high schools are welcome to get a free prom dress. Choose from hundreds of gently used dresses, shoes and accessories.

Appointments are required. Register for a time slot beginning March 8 at <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a> under “calendar.”

Appointments will be available from 2-7 p.m. March 23; and 2-6 p.m. on March 24 and April 6.

For more information, call 815-932-6245.