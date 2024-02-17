A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Happy belated Valentine's Day

A kind reader reached out in response to a recent column about Neil Diamond. He shared with me that Diamond’s song, “The Story of My Life,” is one of the most beautiful love songs ever written.

He also shared with me that he would read the lyrics to his wife on her birthday and their anniversary. In chatting with my new friend, he reminded me of what’s important to keep in mind, especially around Valentine’s Day — love should be appreciated and celebrated all the time, not just on milestone, Hallmark days.

This reminded me of a conversation I had before Valentine’s Day 2020 with a distributer at a grocery store who was offering samples of his company’s liquor.

He was sampling this Edel Flower spirit mixed with champagne, and this fruity pink something-or-other that was in a sleek and slender bottle. Due to the look and the color, I asked if he had sold a lot of them as gifts for the holiday.

He said yes, and then went into how he felt that Valentine’s Day is a “Hallmark holiday” and that you should love and respect the person you’re with every day of the year.

Ron (per his name tag) then went on to say that his wife suffered two heart attacks and a stroke some years back, and it was a journey for her to return to full health. He said that they have a new lease on life and are making more of an effort to enjoy themselves now. They’re traveling, not being as tight with their money and are “treating every day like Valentine’s Day.”

In both speaking with my new reader friend (and in the past of speaking with Ron), I was reminded of something important. Life is incredibly uncertain, and it’s important to treat each day as something special. It’s even more important to appreciate the people in your life who mean something to you.

That doesn’t mean you can’t make Valentine’s Day special; it’s fun to have an excuse to go out to dinner and exchange cheesy cards. Keegan and I grabbed dinner at Paul’s Place and then watched the most romantic movie of all time … “Fight Club.”

It wasn’t much different from a typical Wednesday evening but it’s nice having those days that really reinforce your gratitude.

I hope everyone had a lovely Valentine’s Day and I wish a happy belated birthday to my new reader friend.