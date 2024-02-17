5 photos from the Kankakee Kultivators February meeting

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club met at the Kankakee Public Library on Feb. 8 for a presentation by members showcasing various tablescapes.

The next meeting will be held in the third-floor meeting room at the Kankakee Public Library at 1 p.m. March 14. This event is free and open to the public.

The group has begun planning several events:

• In March and April, Kultivator members will be selling gift cards to use at Benoit Greenhouse, Kankakee. Proceeds will help fund the many projects of the club, as well as the group’s horticulture scholarship at Kankakee Community College.

• The Rhubarb Festival is set for May 19, and the Kultivators will have a table selling annual and perennial plants, as well as selling tickets for a raffle basket.

• The annual Garden Walk is set for June 27 and is the biggest event of the year for the club. Details of gardens on the walk, as well as ticket information, will be available later this spring.