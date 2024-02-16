Monday's open house at Duane Dean to discuss pre-apprenticeship for trade careers

KANKAKEE — From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Duane Dean Behavioral Health’s Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be an open house for interested participants to enroll in Rincon Family Services and Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program for construction and building trades.

This program is open to Illinois residents with an emphasis on women, people of color and veterans.

The free pre-apprenticeship program will prepare participants to successfully transition to a Department of Labor registered apprenticeship in the trades.

The program will offer classroom instruction; wrap-around services; student support services; stipends; industry-recognized certifications.

To participate, persons must be at least 18, possess a high school diploma/GED/HiSET and be an Illinois resident.

The program will start in March and will run for 14 weeks. For more information, contact Laura Mancilla at 312-918-8674 or lmancilla@duanedeanbhc.com.