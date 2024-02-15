'Doomsday' recalls Warren Jeffs

Television’s obsession with cults, their leaders and unfortunate followers continues on “The Doomsday Prophet: Truth and Lies” (7 p.m., ABC). A production of ABC News, it returns to the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), who have defied laws and mainstream Mormon practice to embrace polygamy and violently control those who defy their perverted patriarchy.

“Doomsday” focuses on the so-called prophet Warren Jeffs. His violence and habit of grooming young girls put him on the FBI’s most-wanted list before his capture in 2006.

“Doomsday Prophet” includes interviews with former cult members lucky enough to escape; Jeffs’ half-brother, Wallace Kenton, and Jeffs’ wife, his 65th bride.

Jeffs remains in federal prison. Some continue to follow his teachings and what others describe as his “mind control.” “Truth and Lies” also streams on Hulu.

• “Vigil” returns to Peacock after a layoff of nearly three years. The first season of the BBC police procedural thriller had Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) embedding herself on a Royal Navy submarine to investigate a murder and possible enemy sabotage.

Season two takes place on dry land, with Silva investigating mystery attacks on a British military intelligence installation by high-tech drones. A veteran of British TV dating back to “Coronation Street,” Jones appeared on HBO’s period drama “Gentleman Jack,” about a strident gay British woman from the first half of the 19th century whose formidable personality shocked her neighbors and colleagues and who kept a lengthy coded diary detailing her private life and affairs.

Rose Leslie co-stars as Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre. Leslie is best known to American viewers as Gwen, the maid-turned-typist, on “Downton Abbey” and Ygritte on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

• The best crime dramas remind us criminals are far from masterminds. Many turn to crime because they are lazy, impulsive and dim. The best way to illustrate this point is through humor, a substance sadly lacking in most cliche procedurals and elaborate heist capers.

Sundance Now streams “Far North,” an unusual and often whimsical tale from New Zealand based on real-life intrigue. At first glance, Heather (Robyn Malcolm, “My Life Is Murder”) is your average middle-aged wife. She works at a local pool running an aqua-aerobics course. Her husband, Ed (Temuera Morrison, “The Mandalorian”), is a 70-year-old diesel mechanic. Into their quiet life arrives an inept gang of would-be drug smugglers, working in cahoots with dealers from the Chinese mainland trying to unload a fortune in meth — only no one counted on a nosy couple of retirement age.

• A self-appointed investigator worries her relative might have been a serial killer in the docuseries “The Truth About Jim,” now streaming on Max.

• Passed over by his powerful father as leader of his family’s megachurch, a young preacher (Kevin Fredericks) decides to start his own ministry in Lubbock, Texas, in the satirical comedy “Churchy,” streaming on BET+.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Free speech can be murder on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A TV broadcast becomes a bloodbath on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A handsome outdoorsy-type finds missing people in exchange for reward money on the repeat pilot episode of “Tracker” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• The new reality series “Bold & Bougie” (9 p.m., WE, TV-14) follows friends named Malaysia, Gocha, Princess, Tameka and Crystal.

SERIES NOTES

Shelter from the storm on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Three teams are chosen on “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A new spirit joins the ranks on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Baby love on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Stabler’s period of adjustment on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Small talk at a tailgating event on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Will comforts a boy left orphaned by a murder spree on “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Billy Joel and Chappell Roan are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Queen Latifah, Margaret Qualley and Brittany Howard on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Lionel Richie, Sandra Huller and SHAED appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... America Ferrera visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).