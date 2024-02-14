RANDALL: Challenge yourself in the back half of the month with No Spend February

I just made that up — No-spend February.

Partially for myself, but I think the concept might help many of you who feel you might be disorganized. I created it along the lines of “Dry January” and “No Shave November.” Look those up if you have not heard of them before.

The concept of No-spend February (or whatever month you want to do it) is you do not spend money on anything but necessities. By doing that, you are limiting the number of items you bring into your home. You also will be more apt to look for or use something you already own.

Disorganization tends to start when you buy or obtain more stuff than you really need. More clothes, more shoes, more toiletries, etc. It is like putting a limitation on what you own. More stuff you do not have room for.

I recently had my hair appointment for my six-week cut, color and style. While she was styling my hair, she used a new product I thought worked very well. So well, I considered buying some from her, but I stopped myself because it was No-spend February, and I really did not need that product because I likely had something very similar at home.

By the way, having my hair cut, colored and styled is a necessity in my book. So, I saved the money (the second benefit on No-spend February) and instead used a similar product I already owned.

This weekend, I am heading to Atlanta to attend the engagement party for my niece and her fiancé. A couple of weeks ago, I thought it would be nice to have something new to wear. A cute outfit to make me feel good and young.

Does that even exist? Oh well, that was my thought anyway.

So, I went out shopping to find that cute, young-looking outfit, but I stopped myself. After all, it was No-spend February, and I did not really need a new outfit. I have plenty of clothes I can wear to the engagement party.

Again, I saved some money and did not take up more room in my closet. I also thought about what other event or occasion I could wear that outfit to. If you cannot answer that question, then buying a cute outfit for just one occasion definitely is not necessary.

So, aside from limiting the amount of unnecessary stuff I am bringing into my home, saving the money was my biggest incentive. As you can imagine, I am organized, and I do not typically have an excess of anything. I always have been good at limiting what I buy.

However, limiting what I spend during the holidays for gifts for my family is something I could be much better with. I do try to stay within a budget, but with three adult kids and spouses or significant others, it adds up quickly.

No Spend February is a great time to recharge your budget and get back on track. You could limit your spending in January, but I still technically spend in January overflow from Christmas, using up gift cards that never quite cover everything I buy with them, therefore, spending money for things I want more than need.

Since February is halfway over, you might want to pick March or another month to try not spending on anything but necessities, saving you money with the added benefit of keeping yourself more organized with the items you already own.