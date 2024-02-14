Shaw Local

Live music this weekend: Feb. 14, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Andrew Scott Denlinger</strong>

Mugshots — 119 E. Main St., Ashkum

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Nick KB</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Gravel Switch</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Shirttail Kin</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Wright Groove Jam w/Susan Williams Band</strong>

Main St. Exchange — 25346 S. Dixie Hwy., Crete

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar &amp; Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>5 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>