Community Calendar: Feb. 14-20

<strong>Feb. 14</strong>

<strong>Valentine’s Day Kids Night Out</strong>

From 4:30-8 p.m. at Shorei Ryu Karate Studios, 665 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be a karate-themed party with games, drills and a screening of one of the “Karate Kid” movies. For ages 5-12 at a cost of $12 per child.

<strong>Feb. 15</strong>

<strong>Guest speaker, gospel celebration at ONU</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. at Olivet Nazarene University’s Centennial Chapel, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, students will gather to hear guest speaker Dr. Charlie Dates, pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Chicago. At 6 p.m., there will be a Gospel Celebration, where Dates will speak at the College Church of the Nazarene.

<strong>Boxed and Bloom’s 1-year anniversary</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Boxed and Bloom, 407 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, the floral decor business will be celebrating one year. At 5 p.m., the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will be on site for a ribbon cutting.

<strong>NWS spotter training</strong>

The Chicago office of the National Weather Service, in cooperation with Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency, will be conducting a SKYWARN spotter training Thursday at the “Hub” in Watseka, 114 N. Third St., Watseka.

The training will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last about two hours. A special program by Danny Neal will follow immediately thereafter. Neal boasts more than 350,000 followers on his Illinois Storm Chasers Facebook Page.

<strong>Feb. 17</strong>

<strong>All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with pancakes and sausage and biscuits and gravy.

All placement sponsors get two complimentary breakfasts.

The cost is $8 per person and kids 5 and younger are free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-953-1393.

<strong>Sweetheart Dance</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Bourbonnais Firefighter’s Association will host a dance that starts with cocktail dinner music before the 8 p.m. performance by the South Side Social Club. There will be door prizes, raffles, a silent auction and a cash bar.

Tickets can be purchased from the fire station, a Bourbonnais firefighter or at the door for $15 per person. Must be 21 years old to attend.

<strong>KVSO’s ‘Hope for Joy’</strong>

At 7 p.m., the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert of the season, Hope for Joy, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This is the debut concert for the new KVSO music director-conductor, Dr. Sean Paul Mills. Hope for Joy will feature uplifting and stirring performances of Franz Schubert’s “Overture” in C Major, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in excelsis, George Frideric Handel’s “My Heart is Inditing,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Exsultate, jubilate” and the perennial favorite, Felix Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No.4 — Italian.”

In addition to the orchestra, soprano Avery Simmons will be featured. The KVSO chorus, rehearsed by Kyle Schrage, of Herscher High School, and the Morning Star Baptist Church Choir, directed by Michael Maloney, also will perform. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $5 for students and children, and they can be purchased online or at the door.

<strong>Feb. 19</strong>

<strong>Kankakee United’s Let’s Roll Skating Event</strong>

Kankakee United is hosting a Let’s Roll Skating Event for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tinley Park Roller Rink, 17658 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Participants will leave at 11 a.m. and will return at 4 p.m. from the City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee.

The event is hosted in conjunction with Harbor House, Illinois Coalition of Community Services and Kankakee Forgives as well as the city of Kankakee.

<strong>Feb. 20</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Art League meeting, workshop</strong>

After the 9:30 a.m. business meeting, the Kankakee Art League will host a workshop on composition. Theresa Peterson will present rules and hints on how to create and keep your viewer in your painting. The meeting and workshop will be held at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 381 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Dine to Donate at Texas Roadhouse</strong>

From 3-10 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, show the flyer posted to the Let’s Ketchup Facebook page, and 10% of the purchase will be donated back to the nonprofit that helps offset the local lunch debt.

<strong>Green Drinks of Kankakee</strong>

Green Drinks of Kankakee is mixing up its meeting plans for the new year in two different, fun ways: reptile guests and a chili potluck. At 6:30 p.m., Niko Spizzirri, of Spizzirri’s Reptile Rescue, the only nonprofit exotic reptile rescue in Illinois, will be the presenter. One of his goals is to educate the public about the overbreeding of exotic animals, which has led to owners releasing them into natural areas. As a treat and to learn even more about these complicated creatures, Spizzirri has offered to bring a few of them to Green Drinks, which will be held at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno. At 6 p.m., there will be a meal with the chili cook-off.

