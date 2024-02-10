St. Anne Masonic Lodge donates gifts to Harbor House, Guardian Angel

St. Anne Masonic Lodge #1092 donated Christmas gifts to three domestic violence shelters in three different counties; Harbor House of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, as well as Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet.

St. Anne’s Gifts for the Innocent Foundation “gifts child-specific presents” and makes sure every woman in a shelter at Christmas receives a gift. Master of St. Anne Lodge Roland “Bogie” Boguszewski, of Bradley, and Past Master of St. Anne Lodge Don Nusbaum, of St. Anne, made the deliveries.