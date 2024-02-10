REEL TALK: 'Upgraded' just the ticket for fun Valentine's Day watch

“Upgraded” hits your home screen just in time for Valentine’s Day. Starring Camila Mendes as Ana, the young, struggling art house assistant who longs to be noticed by her world-renowned, no-nonsense, condescending and judgmental boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei).

Thanks to a clerical error, Ana gets a hand up to be Claire’s No. 3 assistant, behind the catty, back-stabbing Suzette (Rachel Matthews) and Renee (Foia Evans-Akingbola), No. 1 and 2. As luck would have it, Ana is invited to travel to London for a secretive yet somehow high-profile auction.

Bumped to a later flight (and first class — thus the name of the movie), she meets the rich Brit William (Archie Renaux). Their meet-cute is classic and the romantic comedy of misconstrued situations and misunderstandings begins.

Ana, hoping to impress this young man, tells a little white lie about her standing at the art house. This lie gets bigger — as they always do — but it is when Ana meets Catherine (Lena Olin), William’s mother, that the lies become too much to keep track of which jeopardizes her budding relationship with William. Of course, Ana also is juggling being a lackey for Claire and crew, and this whirlwind eventually intertwines and blows everyone away.

If you’re thinking you’ve heard this scenario before (think “The Devil Wears Prada” meets the more recent film starring Haley Richardson “Love at First Sight”), you have. There’s really nothing original in the story, but the characters, many of them over-the-top, hook us. We want to watch how Ana comes out on top and if she and William will somehow wind up together.

We know they will, but how they will get there becomes the more important issue.

If you can overlook the lack of originality and focus on the chemistry of the characters, you’re going to have fun. All of the situations are preposterous, but again, disregard that and sit back for a cute rom-com.

As I mentioned, chemistry is key, and Mendes and Renaux certainly have that. As we get to know their characters, both young and trying to figure out life, we see they are more than just a superficial beautiful people.

Their characters have growth as they balance their life decisions and demands. While Mendes and Renaux are fun, Lena Olin is mesmerizingly captivating as the wealthy socialite mom who — wait for it — has an art collection.

Her cohort Julian (Anthony Head), also an artist, has more flair and personality than imaginable which adds the needed levity to the story. There’s also a bit of “with age comes wisdom” mentality from these two characters and while they were not the focal point of the story, they brightened the screen upon their every appearance.

“Upgraded” might not be a memorable (or original) movie, but it does suit the holiday of Valentine’s Day perfectly. It’s deliciously light with seasoned actors who are just having fun.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

“Upgraded” is now streaming on Prime.