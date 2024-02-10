Pet of the Weekend: Feb. 10, 2024

Name: Professor Jones

Age: 3

My People and Place of Residence: Jena Jones and Jonathan Watson, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Professor is a rescue. He is the sweetest, cutest boy. He loves people so much and is definitely the most popular member of our family. He loves kids so much and always wants to play with them. He loves a good belly rub and loves to snuggle.

Favorite Treat: Dairy Queen.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Give me a belly rub and treats. I totally could take that huge dog walking down the street.