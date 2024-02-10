New on the bookshelf: Feb. 10, 2024

<strong>Catherine Ryan Howard’s new thriller genuinely thrilling</strong>

One lingering aspect of the pandemic in literature is discovering how novelists grapple with it: Some avoid it, setting books earlier or later. Some note it but keep it in the margins. And some, like thriller writer Catherine Ryan Howard, dive right in.

Howard’s latest, “The Trap,” takes place as the pandemic is becoming “manageable” but its lingering effects are felt in the Irish police force, hindered in its investigation of the disappearance of several young women because individual departments are not yet at full strength and interdepartmental communication remains hybrid/frustrating/ineffective.

The opening chapter of “The Trap” may be the most gripping and surprising one I’ve read all year (just to give you an idea: The first twist in the book happens within 10 pages). Stranded by the side of a deserted road, a reckless woman named Lucy hops in a car with a stranger. They chat but she quickly grows uneasy as the conversation turns to the missing woman and the man’s responses set her on edge. Then Lucy flips the script, in the first of many entertaining reversals.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Hines photographs the creatures we live with in ‘Wild Florida’</strong>

In the introduction to her new book, “Wild Florida: An Animal Odyssey,” Kirsten Hines writes that during her first visit to Florida as a college student on a field trip, the professor driving a van full of sleepy kids slammed on the brakes just south of the state line, seeing a diamond-backed rattlesnake.

He backed up on the busy highway and used a snake stick to rescue the reptile from vehicular homicide. And Hines became a convert to Florida and all its creatures.

During her career as a biologist, educator and conservationist, she has also cultivated her photography skills. From the Panhandle to the Keys, she documented the state’s mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, on land, sea and air.

“Wild Florida” collects those photos along with her writing about each species. She groups native and nonnative species in separate chapters, and there are some surprises about the latter. The cattle egret, that ubiquitous plumed white bird that dots Florida pastures, may seem like a natural part of the landscape, but it’s an African species that only arrived here in the mid-1900s and made itself at home doing what it did in Africa: following herds of grazing animals.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>‘This Plague of Souls’ is full of suspense</strong>

Nealon returns from a few months in prison to an empty house, his wife and young son vanished. It’s just the first of the disturbing ambiguities in the gripping, deeply unsettling “This Plague of Souls.”

Mike McCormack’s brief novel opens with that scene and the creepy vibe never lets up. Where is Nealon’s family? Why have they left without telling him? Why does his house in rural Ireland seem different? Why was he in jail and, if he did whatever he was accused of, why was he released? Who is the stranger who keeps calling to demand a meeting in a town two hours away? What is the strange doom that lurks over everything in “Plague” (starting with that title), which talks a lot about the end of the world? Is “Nealon” his first name or his last name?

It’s a difficult-to-categorize book. It reads like a thriller, with action that races along, plunging Nealon into situations he must figure out how to navigate (I’d finished “Plague” before I realized it has just two characters). But the novel has more on its mind than thrilling us.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune