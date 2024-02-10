Library Life: Week of Feb. 11, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Paint at Your Pace: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can paint wooden hearts to look like sugar cookies. Register online.

• Love Potions: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, families can enjoy fun science experiments. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Makerspace: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, ages 16 and older will have access to the library’s Cricut Makers, heat presses and mug press.

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can decoupage a wooden heart.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Art Workshop: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades third and fourth will work on watercolor painting skills. Call to register.

• Storytime: Meets at 10 a.m. Friday for kids preschool-age and younger.

• Book Social Club: Grab a copy of “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez to prepare for the Feb. 26 meeting.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Teen movie night is set for 5:30 p.m. March 8 for a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Free popcorn, drinks and prizes.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Monthly Spice Adventures: The club meets at 9 a.m. Monday.

• Trivia Night: Play at 6 p.m. Thursday. For ages 18 and older.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Scene: At 6 p.m. Monday, teens can make clay earrings. Registration required.

• Preschool Valentine’s Party: At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers are invited to bring 20 Valentines to pass out to friends. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Raspberry Danish Murder” by Joanna Fluke.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.

• MLK Open House: During the day Feb. 17, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation will host an event.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Love Your Library Contest: For Library Lovers Month, members can draw a picture of what they love about their library starting Feb. 15. Entries are due March 14, and there will be prizes for various age groups.

• Puppet Storytime Theater: At 11 a.m. Feb. 17, join Mr. William and Ms. Holly for puppet theater.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Puzzle Swap: At 1 p.m. Monday, meet with other puzzle fans and swap out puzzles of 500 pieces or more.

• Book Club: Meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “The Music of Bees” by Eileen Garvin.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Remember Me” by Mary Balogh; “Dead Man’s Hand” by Brad Taylor; “Friendship Club” by Robyn Carr.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544