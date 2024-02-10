Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Hope for Joy, introduce new director

At 7 p.m. Feb. 17, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert of the season, Hope for Joy, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Avenue, Kankakee. This is the debut concert for the new KVSO music director-conductor, Dr. Sean Paul Mills.

Hope for Joy will feature uplifting and stirring performances of Franz Schubert’s “Overture” in C Major, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in excelsis, George Frideric Handel’s “My Heart is Inditing,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Exsultate, jubilate” and the perennial favorite, Felix Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No.4 — Italian.”

In addition to the orchestra, soprano Avery Simmons will be featured. The KVSO chorus, rehearsed by Kyle Schrage of Herscher High School, and the Morning Star Baptist Church Choir, directed by Michael Maloney, also will perform. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $5 for students and children, and they can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.KVSO.org" target="_blank">KVSO.org</a> or at the door. KVSO can be contacted by email at <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a> or by calling 815-241-9555.