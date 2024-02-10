A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Asking 'Who's the Boss?'

This past week, I stared watching the 1970’s sitcom “Taxi.” Watching the show brought me back to a highlight in my journalism career — when I interviewed Tony Danza in the summer of 2018.

A longtime fan of “Who’s the Boss?” I was ecstatic to chat with the man behind the apron. Though the interview is a bit dated, I thought it would be fun to share the finished product (which has been edited for space).

<em>An actor, a musical performer, a boxer, an author, a teacher, a dancer and a talk show host walk into a bar. This could be a group gathering for post-Career Day cocktails, or it could simply be Tony Danza.</em>

<em>“It’s a product of just being around so long,” Danza said. “You’re around a long time and, in order to stay around, you have to reinvent yourself somewhat.”</em>

<em>When not performing, Danza’s busy making the relationships between police officers and children in New York more positive. He’s on the board of directors for the Police Athletic League in New York City and has developed a program called PAL Acting, where children interact with police officers in acting classes after school.</em>

<em>The motivation behind this is to introduce children to police officers before trouble occurs. The two groups even performed together at a fundraising event for PAL Acting, which was hosted by Danza this past summer.</em>

<em>“Cops and kids singing together! It was unbelievable.”</em>

<em>Danza explains that the concepts learned in acting class are concepts that youth should know for real life encounters. These include: listening, being present, looking people in the eye when talking to them, and speaking clearly. Though each student may not participate, they learn how to be more open and communicative.</em>

<em>“You have to let your guard down and be part of something bigger than yourself,” Danza explained. “Everything you have to do in life, you have to do on stage.”</em>

<em>While he may be a “Tony-Of-All-Trades,” many will always see him as “the Boss.” However, when reflecting on his role of Tony Micelli on the beloved sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” Danza defers to his co-star in deserving the title.</em>

<em>“I will give up the title, and I know Judith [Light] would, and I know the kids [Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro] would, to the great Katherine Helmond,” Danza said of the actor behind Mona Robinson. “That’s who I think [is the “Boss”]. She’s my soulmate, she really is.”</em>