Village of Bourbonnais celebrates Scout Week

At Monday’s village of Bourbonnais Board Meeting, village officials proclaimed February 4-10 as “Scout Week.” As a part of Scout Week, the village of Bourbonnais hosted “Scout Day” — an event welcoming Scouts to experience a day in the life of local government.

Nationally, Boy Scout Anniversary Week takes place the first week of February every year. The holiday helps to raise awareness for the Boy Scouts of America organization and shows appreciation for their efforts.

Six members of the Rainbow Council, of which Cub Scout Pack 324 and Boy Scout Troop 324 are chartered, shadowed village officials and ran various village departments for an afternoon. A simulated village board meeting with the new officials concluded the day’s activities.

The following Scouts participated in the simulated meeting:

• Tyler Menard – Mayor

• Jayce Balk – Village Administrator

• Josiah Fish – Police Chief

• Hudson Lacher – Fire Chief

• Isaac Rosenberger — Community & Economic Development Director

• Titus Hyma – Public Works Director

“The village has always been a long-standing supporter of scouting and its efforts to build character, conduct, patriotism and service, to become dedicated and responsible citizens,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release.

“Scout Week and Scout Day provide both boys and girls with hands-on learning experiences, which are beneficial for preparing youth for the future.”

The Rainbow Council of the Boy Scouts of America includes Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops and Explorer Posts in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. There are about 4,500 youth members in the Rainbow Council, of which Cub Scout Pack 324 — chartered in 1954 — and Boy Scout Troop 324 — chartered in 1958 — are chartered by the citizens in the village of Bourbonnais.