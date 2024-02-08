This weekend at the movies: Feb. 9, 2024

<strong>‘Lisa Frankenstein’</strong>

PG-13, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/comedy.</em> A misunderstood teenager and a reanimated corpse embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts. Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

<strong>‘Out of Darkness’</strong>

R, 87 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/drama.</em> About 45,000 years ago, a desperate band of early humans finds a new land to settle in. As they start to realize something monstrous is hunting them down, they must confront a horrifying danger they never could have imagined. Starring Chuku Modu and Safia Oakley-Green.

<strong>‘Argylle’</strong>

PG-13, 139 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/suspense.</em> Reclusive author Elly Conway writes best-selling espionage novels about a secret agent named Argylle who’s on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. However, when the plots of her books start to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, the line between fiction and reality begin to blur. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill.

<strong>‘The Chosen’</strong>

NR, 207 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Special events/religion.</em> Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus are closing in while His followers are struggling to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone. Episodes 1-3 of season 4 will play.

<strong>‘Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown’</strong>

PG, 89 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> A vicious beaver blankets the jungle with a dangerous pink substance that explodes when coming into contact with water. With the rainy season approaching, the miscellaneous team of animals must hurry to find the antidote.

<strong>‘Poor Things’</strong>

R, 141 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/comedy.</em> Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

<strong>‘American Fiction’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> Thelonious “Monk” Ellison’s writing career has stalled because his work isn’t deemed “Black enough.” Monk, a writer and English professor, writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to expose the publishing world’s hypocrisies. The book’s immediate success forces him to get deeper enmeshed in his assumed identity and challenges his closely-held worldviews. Starring Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross.

<strong>‘I.S.S.’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station when a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Soon, the U.S. and Russian astronauts each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina.

<strong>‘Mean Girls’</strong>

PG-13, 112 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs. Starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice and Tina Fey.

<strong>‘The Beekeeper’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Starring Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons.

<strong>‘Night Swim’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> Forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, former baseball player Ray Waller moves into a new house with his wife and two children. He hopes that the backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for himself. However, a dark secret from the home’s past soon unleashes a malevolent force that drags the family into the depths of inescapable terror. Starring Amélie Hoeferle, Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell.

<strong>‘Migration’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/comedy.</em> A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City.

<strong>‘Anyone But You’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy/family.</em> Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

<strong>‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/sci-fi/fantasy.</em> Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. Starring Jason Momoa.

<strong>‘Dune (2021)’</strong>

PG-13, 156 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure.</em> Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

<strong>‘Turning Red (2022)’</strong>

PG, 109 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/animated.</em> A thirteen-year-old girl is torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. And as if the challenges were not enough, whenever she gets overly excited she transforms into a giant red panda. Starring Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh.