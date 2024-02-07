Pet of the Week: Feb. 7, 2024

Name: Gabby

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Larissa Kazak, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Me: Gabby is a Chocolate Lab Retriever. We adopted her at a little younger than 3 months old. She loves to play with the kids and gets sad when they are worn out by her playing. She loves to be outside running after birds she never gets. She loves meeting new people and other dogs.

Favorite Treat: Large knuckle bones from Farm and Fleet.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Just give me all of your undivided love and attention, please.