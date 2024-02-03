RVSRA prepares for annual garage and bake sale

BRADLEY — River Valley Special Recreation Association is preparing for the annual Indoor Garage & Bake Sale, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the main office, 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Donations are being accepted at the office and can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items accepted include clean and working household items. No clothes, coats or shoes.

To sign up for bake sale donations, contact Peggy King at <a href="mailto:peggy.rvsra@gmail.com" target="_blank">peggy.rvsra@gmail.com</a> or 815-953-5748.