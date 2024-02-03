Library Life: Week of Feb. 4, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Crafternoon: At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, adults can make positive affirmation bracelets.

• Barbie/Builders Club: At 10 a.m. Feb. 10, kids can join for Barbie Club. At 1 p.m. Feb. 10, they can join for Builders Club.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Awesome Artists: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can enjoy a 45-minute art session.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can create a stained glass-inspired design. Register online.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Water Color Painting Skills: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday for grades fifth through eighth.

• Drop-in Craft: From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, decorate a picture frame.

• Make-and-Take: At 10 a.m. Feb. 10, be provided with the elements to make a charcuterie board. The cost is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Register by Wednesday.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Cards and Crafts: From 2:30-6:30 p.m. Friday will be Valentine Cards and Crafts.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King and “Mockingbird Summer” by Lynda Rutledge.

• Save the Date: Book club meets Feb. 13.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Adult YA Book Club will be held at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss “Rent a Boyfriend” by Gloria Chao.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “How to Build a Snow Bear” by Eric Pinder.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. Thursday in the third-floor meeting room, the Kankakee Kultivators will host a presentation on how to create tablescapes.

• Bingo and Nurse: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, play bingo and get your blood pressure checked.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• STEM Craft: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, kids can make STEM Craft Jar Snowstorms.

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, adults can join to discuss “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. Copies are available at the front desk.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: Meets at 9 a.m. Monday for conversation, light refreshments and a presentation on Kankakee Valley Civil War.

• Creation Station: At 11:15 a.m. Friday, families can stop in for a fun, seasonal craft.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “A Single Dad in Amish Country” by Patricia Johns; “Ruth’s Gingersnap Surprise” by Anne Blackburne; “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster” by Mo Willems.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544