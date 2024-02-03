FILM REVIEW: Spy caper 'Argylle' so bad it's baffling

For months, one question has plagued moviegoers: “Who is the real Agent Argylle?” It’s a query posed by Samuel L. Jackson in the ubiquitous trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s spy action-comedy “Argylle.”

The film delves into the convoluted identity of the real Agent Argylle for an absolutely unbearable 2 hours and 19 minutes. It’s remarkable really; “Argylle” has bone-deep structural issues on a fundamental level, but it is also a failure of directorial execution from top to bottom, resulting in what has to be one of the most expensive worst movies ever made.

The good news is there are a couple of bright spots in “Argylle,” amongst all the digital green-screen dreck. The first is it does have an amusing premise, which is a mousy, anxiety-riddled spy novelist, Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), gets swept up in a real-life globe-trotting espionage plot and it turns out she’s actually pretty good at it. She’s like if Jason Bourne were a cat lady, or if the Sandra Bullock vehicle “The Lost City” was less funny. Triangulate your expectations somewhere around there, and then toggle them even lower.

Also, it is a real treat to see Sam Rockwell on screen again, doing his Sam Rockwell thing (dancing, being rakishly charming, holding down the emotional center of this airless train wreck). Rockwell plays Aidan, a real spy, not a fictional one, who scoops Elly off a train en route to her parents’ house. He informs her that her wildly popular spy novels, following the adventures of Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) are eerily prescient about real-world espionage events.

Aidan is racing the nefarious organization “the Division” to capture Elly. They both want to uncover her final chapter and the whereabouts of a microchip from a hacker. What’s on the microchip? That doesn’t matter, what matters is Elly learning to get over her fear of flying, anxious attachment to her cat Alfie, whom she totes around in a backpack, embracing her own power, and of course, dancing with Sam Rockwell. The hacker is just the MacGuffin.

Now for the bad news, which is a lot. The script, by Jason Fuchs, is excessively repetitive and wordy with the exposition and themes, and Vaughn doesn’t bother with any “show don’t tell” visual storytelling, saving all his image-making for a few wildly outlandish and silly action sequences. Of course, if you’ve seen a “Kingsman” movie, you know this is his thing, but with a lot more blood geysers. Since “Argylle” is PG-13, everything is bloodless, tame and juvenile.

“But it’s fiction!” One could argue, “It’s supposed to be fantastical!” But half the movie is not fiction — we can excuse the common-sense-defying action for the sequences when Henry Cavill and pop star Dua Lipa shred their vehicles through a hilly Greek village because it’s what’s on Elly’s page. You can see what they’re going for when Cavill’s Argylle starts mumbling through Elly’s writer’s block.

But the rest of it, “in the real world,” should feel more real, and nothing about this movie feels even remotely grounded. It feels like everyone is in this movie — Bryan Cranston, Jackson, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Richard E. Grant — and yet no one is in this movie at all. Each actor, aside from Howard and Rockwell, has a median average of five minutes on screen, usually spent in some inordinately cavernous room with two extras wandering around (the film was shot in June 2021, and it shows).

“Argylle” looks flimsy and cheap, but how does it feel? The script and performances don’t offer us any emotional truth either, aside from the absolutely Herculean effort that Rockwell puts in.

