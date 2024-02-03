Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary's literacy project benefits Bradley library

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary thank and recognize their weekly speakers by donating a book in their name to the Bradley Public Library. The club’s donation is subsidizing the purchase of three books per month to the library this year.

Sarah Hartman, the Youth Services Coordinator at the Bradley Public Library, orders the books and places book plates in the books with the names of the different speakers who gave a presentation at a weekly Rotary meeting.

Rotary co-presidents Jim DeZwaan and Julia Mullikin, retired educators, are pleased with this project and, along with their fellow Rotarians, feel it is very important to continue supporting literacy in the community by working with the local libraries.

Next year, the club will contribute books to the Bourbonnais Public Library. Hartman stated she has greatly appreciated the Rotary Club’s contribution to the children’s department because it has offered a wider range of reading materials for the children.