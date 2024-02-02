Local events set to honor Black History Month

Thursday marked the start of February — in addition to it being a Leap Year and the month of love, the historic tradition of Black History Month returned.

There will be several events hosted locally in honor of Black History Month.

<strong>Alkebulan History Center</strong>

During the month, Alkebulan History Center, 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee, and under the leadership of Dr. Leonard Porter, will be involved with several events in conjunction with Black History Month.

At 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Albert Ellis, of Chicago, will be the guest speaker at the center, speaking on the history of Black cowboys.

At 10:45 a.m. Feb. 4, Porter, along with Dr. John F. Rice, retired history professor at Northwestern University, will present a reenactment of a World War II solider.

These will be held at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 East Maple St., Kankakee, where Dave Robinson is pastor.

From noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24, Porter will participate in Kankakee School District 111’s Black Expo at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

<strong>KSD 111’s Black Expo</strong>

From noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at KHS, there will be a Black Expo featuring steppers, hip hop, Black-owned businesses, food, student performance, fashion show, art exhibit and juke joint.

At 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 will be a reenactment of “The Black Church.” Both events are under the event umbrella titled The Black Experience.

<strong>Guest speaker, gospel celebration at ONU</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Centennial Chapel, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, students will gather to hear guest speaker Dr. Charlie Dates, pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Chicago.

At 6 p.m. the same day, there will be a Gospel Celebration, where Dates will speak at the College Church of the Nazarene.

<strong>Morning Star celebrating Black History Month</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church of Kankakee, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be celebrating Black History Month with weekly worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays in February featuring Black History trivia. The church encourages attendees to wear African-inspired attire.

<strong>KCC events throughout the month</strong>

Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, kicked off Black History Month on Thursday with the Black Excellence Expo.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Iroquois Room, there will be a blood drive. Make an appointment at <a href="https://bit.ly/KCCBlooddrive262024" target="_blank">bit.ly/KCCBlooddrive262024</a>.

From noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Iroquois Room, there will be a presentation on Divine 9, the nine recognized Black Greek-letter organizations, which are members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

From noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 in room L110, there will be a screening of the 2022 film, “Woman King.” A second screening will be held in the same room from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 23.

To submit local events, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>.