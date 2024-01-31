Pet of the Week: Jan. 31, 2024

Name: Frederick

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Kimberly and Ryan Brouillet, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Frederick is a sweet cavapoo who doesn’t know a stranger. He is food- and treat-motivated, smart and either can be your playful buddy or a cuddle bug. He loves toys that are bigger than he is, and anything you can throw, he can fetch.

Favorite Treat: Puppy kisses from two Bostons and Bully Sticks.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Can I have extra portions of food, please? And extra treats?