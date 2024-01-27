New on the bookshelf: Jan. 27, 2024

<strong>Even unfinished, works in ‘Songs’ are not to be missed</strong>

Fans of the late Anthony Veasna So’s acclaimed story collection, “Afterparties,” will be thrilled by this new volume of prose containing more than 100 pages of his fantastic unfinished novel, “Straight Thru Cambotown,” along with a variety of essays, in “Songs on Endless Repeat.”

So died tragically at age 28 while he was still working on the book.

The polyphonic novel is terrific. Set in an area in Los Angeles County that So dubs “Cambotown,” the novel begins with the death of Ming Peou, a 55-year-old former refugee who ran a highly successful, if illegal, loan-shark business called the “Circle of Money.”

So didn’t get to finish the novel, but it hardly matters that the plot is unresolved because the issues So is raising about his characters’ search for meaning in diaspora are not resolvable, either.

The impulse to use the essays to explain the world of the novel feels like a sign of the publisher not trusting the reader. Regardless, “Songs on Endless Repeat” is not to be missed.

— May-lee Chai, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Stranger’ should be next book club pick</strong>

Kate Christensen’s eighth novel, “Welcome Home, Stranger,” is a brief, brilliant story of grief and love. It’s Job on menopause, crying, “Why am I still here?” but without the biblical overtones. It’s your next book club book. It’s the novel your husband should read even though I’ve mentioned menopause. It’s your coolest friend’s most astute tirade on life. I loved it from page one.

After her mother dies, 53-year-old environmental journalist Rachel Calloway flies home to Maine to help her sister Celeste sort through their mother’s things and spread her ashes. There are old grudges to mend, traumas to face and a complicated history with an old boyfriend to unravel.

Into this cauldron leaps our wry narrator, jeans flecked with lint, eyes gritty, teeth scuzzy, hair a mess. “I look and feel exactly what I am” she says as she boards the plane, “a middle-aged childless recently orphaned menopausal workaholic journalist.”

How Rachel handles this stage of life is subtle and instructive, and it’s why we should have more novels like this, told from this snarky viewpoint.

Her insights are small, even obvious. They’ve been there all along; she just needed to articulate them. And she does, beautifully.

— Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune

<strong>Family with autism braves world in novel by writer with autism</strong>

Fiction that plumbs the layers of parenthood is vast and crowded; rare’s the novel that stands out. (Recent superb examples include Helen Phillips’ supernatural “The Need,” and Alice McDermott’s Vietnam-era “Absolution.”)

Longlisted for the Booker Prize, Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow’s pitch-perfect, astute “All the Little Bird-Hearts” showcases a narrator virtually invisible on the contemporary stage — an autistic single mother whose naïveté and candor open her to betrayal. The author knows of what she writes; she is autistic.

Sunday Forrester lives in her family home in England’s Lake District, where she cultivates plants at a greenhouse owned by her former in-laws and maneuvers around the mood swings of her teen-aged daughter, Dolly. Sunday’s autism manifests as a lack of affect and acute sensitivity to bright light.

She prefers bland “white” food and “fizzy” champagne (never wine). She relies on an etiquette guide and encyclopedic knowledge of Sicilian folklore to navigate social interactions. She mimics the accents and inflections of others.

“All the Little Bird-Hearts” is a luminous debut from an author whose voice is already her own; Lloyd-Barlow brings us deep into the interior of ASD.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune