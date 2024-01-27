Ms. Illinois Senior America Pageant returns, info meeting set for Tuesday

Hitting the runway this spring will be the participants in the annual Ms. Illinois Senior America Pageant.

According to a news release from the event organizers, women 60-plus can compete for the state title of Ms. Illinois Senior America which is a search for the gracious lady who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans. The winner will represent Illinois at the national competition in Atlantic City.

“Seniors are the foundation of America and our most valuable treasure,” organizers said. “It is upon their knowledge, wisdom, experience and heart for service that the younger generation may also gain knowledge and the opportunity to build a better society.”

The competition will include the categories of talent, philosophy on life, evening gown and interview.

The pageant administrator is Patricia Polk, and the state director is Gloria Kennedy. An informational meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday for those interested in participating.

To receive access to the Zoom meeting, text 815-573-8434 or email <a href="mailto:priorityentertainmentevent@gmail.com" target="_blank">priorityentertainmentevent@gmail.com</a>. Include your name, email address, phone number and town of residence.