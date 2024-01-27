Library Life: Week of Jan. 28, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Silent Book Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, read with others in quiet camaraderie.

• Reading Challenge: Challenges for teens and adults continue during the month with chances to win prizes.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday for exploration through stories, songs and sensory play/activities.

• Messy Art: At 10 a.m. Thursday, ages 2-5 can explore creativity through art. Register online.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From 2:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 will be Valentine Cards and Crafts.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Nighttime Storytime: On Thursday, the library will host storytime at night. Call for details.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Adult YA Book Club will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 to discuss “Rent a Boyfriend” by Gloria Chao.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Blood Orange” by Susan Wittig Albert.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Illinois Road Scholar: At 6 p.m. Thursday, Illinois Road Scholar Connie Martin will present “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad.”

• Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society: At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3, Max Michels will present From Discovering Ancestry … to Finding History. The program is open to the public.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, read a picture book or two with Mr. William and enjoy a craft.

• Valentine Ornament Making: At 10 a.m. Feb. 3, families are invited to make Valentine ornaments that can be painted or filled to create a keepsake gift. Register ahead of time.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Explorers: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids can explore books one author at a time.

• Storytime: Meets at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for ages 5 and younger.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Julia Monroe Begins Again” by Rebekah Millet; “Whitewater Wishes” by Katherine Robles; “Marshaling Her Heart” by Mary Connealy.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544