A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Forever in blue jeans

This week was singer-songwriter Neil Diamond’s 83rd birthday. Though I don’t listen to him frequently, his music means a lot to me.

My dad has long been a big concertgoer, and when he discovered a band called Super Diamond (a rockin’ tribute to Neil), he hit all the local shows. During a two-night engagement he’d go both nights with different groups of friends.

When my sister and cousins were living in the city post-college they began tagging along and would say what a blast it was. When I turned 17, I was finally old enough to join the fun at House of Blues in Chicago.

Little did I know when seeing that show how much it would impact my life.

The group would come to HOB every January to coincide with Neil’s birthday. The six-man band dress in sparkly, 70s-inspired garb. The leader of the pack is Surreal Neil who weaves Zeppelin, Bowie and more modern music into the Diamond favorites.

When I went to college at Illinois State, Super Diamond was coming to town. Naturally, my dad wasn’t far behind. My roommates joined us concertgoers and it was such a bonding experience for us that we still reminisce about to this day.

When the band started up “Forever in Blue Jeans,” they pulled me and my roommate, Aliyah, up on stage due to the fact that we were in blue jeans.

Aliyah and Julia joined the HOB crew, and we would go up north from school each winter for the weekend.

After I graduated, I was trying to figure out what to do with my life. Dabbling in social media work at the time, I decided to reach out to Surreal Neil to see if Super Diamond was in need of a social media manager.

We met the next time he was in Chicago, and I wound up meeting a friend of his who had just started a public relations firm. I would go on to work for the PR firm for the next three years, even representing Super Diamond for a brief time and accompanying Surreal Neil to appearances on WGN, WLS and Mancow.

At the show all of those appearances led up to, Neil gave me and my boss a shout out on stage. The 17-year-old me who couldn’t wait to get through the doors of House of Blues was elated.

With an aging audience and changes brought on by the pandemic, the HOB days of Super Diamond have ended yet the band still rocks on. Most recently I got to introduce my husband to the fun during a show in my hometown. Dad was there, too.

Though there’s been changes over the years, the end-of-show message of Surreal Neil stays the same: “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that Neil Diamond doesn’t rock.”