Local funding expands programming at Merchant Street Art Gallery

As the world fully gets into the groove of 2024, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is looking even further into the future.

The not-for-profit art gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is expanding programming for robotics and is planning to host more 3D printing and design courses.

On Jan. 20, the gallery had its first programming class in which participants were introduced to the process by learning to program their very own robot.

“Spots for the program filled up fast, and the class was a huge success,” said Jenna Varley, gallery employee and participant.

The gallery’s next program will be an intensive course in 3D digital design, which will be about 12 sessions for $175. Financial assistance is available on a needs basis. The dates aren’t set yet, but classes will be at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

This course will teach the basics of 3D digital design for those interested in graphic design or 3D printing and also will get into animation.

“If you’re interested in working on a video game or animated movie, this is a great place to start,” Varley said.

Signups will be available soon at merchantstreetartgallery.org.

<strong>PROGRAMMING AND MORE</strong>

The programming class began with an activity to familiarize participants with the concept. Participants worked in pairs and the instructor had them give a person directions on where to move across a grid from a start point to an end point. Participants took turns being the robot and giving it instructions.

After the activity, participants assembled their robots with the parts and tools included in each kit. Once assembled, the robots could be connected to an app with instructions to tell the bot where to move.

“Everyone enjoyed the activity and was able to assemble their robot without a problem,” Varley said. “Most participants had time for a head start on learning to program the bots, which they will do in the class’s continuation on Feb. 3.”

Funding from ABT Electronics and Walmart in south Kankakee helped the gallery to purchase the 11 MakeBlock robots needed in order to make the programming class a reality.

More 3D printing classes being offered is thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act grant from county of Kankakee. The grant, for use and benefit of Specialty Job Training Program for teens and adults with autism, is in the amount of $60,856.