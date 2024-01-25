This weekend at the movies: Jan. 26, 2024

<strong>‘Poor Things’</strong>

R, 141 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/comedy.</em> Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

<strong>‘American Fiction’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> Thelonious “Monk” Ellison’s writing career has stalled because his work isn’t deemed “Black enough.” Monk, a writer and English professor, writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to expose the publishing world’s hypocrisies. The book’s immediate success forces him to get deeper enmeshed in his assumed identity and challenges his closely-held worldviews. Starring Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross.

<strong>‘Godzilla Minus One’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Japan, devastated after the war, faces a new threat in the form of Godzilla. How will the country confront this impossible situation?

<strong>‘Maestro’</strong>

R, 129 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> This fearless love story chronicles the complicated lifelong relationship between music legend Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

<strong>‘American Star’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/drama.</em> An assassin on a final assignment in Fuerteventura, to kill a man he has never met. When his target is delayed, he finds himself drawn to the island, people and a ghostly shipwreck. Instead of following protocol he stays. But when the target returns, the world has shifted. Before everything was simple, now nothing is. Starring Ian McShane and Nora Arnezeder.

<strong>‘Origin’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal scope of her project, she finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of our time. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal.

<strong>‘I.S.S.’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station when a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Soon, the U.S. and Russian astronauts each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina.

<strong>‘Founders Day’</strong>

R, 106 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A series of ominous murders rocks a small town just days before a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly and the threat of a masked killer darkens every corner, residents must race against time to uncover the truth. Starring Emilia McCarthy and Naomi Grace.

<strong>‘Mean Girls’</strong>

PG-13, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs. Starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice and Tina Fey.

<strong>‘The Beekeeper’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Starring Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons.

<strong>‘Night Swim’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> Forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, former baseball player Ray Waller moves into a new house with his wife and two children. He hopes that the backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for himself. However, a dark secret from the home’s past soon unleashes a malevolent force that drags the family into the depths of inescapable terror. Starring Amélie Hoeferle, Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell.

<strong>‘Migration’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/comedy.</em> A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City.

<strong>‘Anyone But You’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

<strong>‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/sci-fi/fantasy.</em> Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. Starring Jason Momoa.

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy/family.</em> Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

<strong>‘Barbie’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

<strong>‘Killers of the Flower Moon’</strong>

R, 206 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Crime/western.</em> Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders fueled by oil and greed. Starring Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio.