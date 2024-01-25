'In the Know' sends up NPR culture

A cursory glance at right-wing obsessions tells us “woke” culture drives some people crazy. But is it funny?

Peacock streams the new stop-motion animation satire “In the Know.” Co-creator and producer Zach Woods provides the voice of its star, Lauren Caspian, touted here as “the third most popular radio personality on NPR.” The series reunites Woods (“The Office” and “Veep”) with Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”). Judge is also the creator and producer of “King of the Hill” and “Beavis and Butt-Head.” In short, he’s been satirizing various corners of society for more than a generation.

“In the Know” takes dead aim at all the soft-spoken hyper-sensitivity and upper-middle-class white entitlement passed off as “awareness” that can make listening to NPR shows so cringe-worthy. Caspian seems like a sexless blend of longtime interviewer Terry Gross and story collector Ira Glass.

He first is seen prepping for a show in his bathroom mirror, getting his delivery right before dissolving into self-adoration. He’s convinced despite his weak chin, sunken chest and receding hairline, everyone sees him as a god. After regaling his beleaguered staff with tales of his street “activism,” we discover it basically entails his very self-conscious effort to make eye contact with a homeless (correction, “unhoused”) person on the street. When his assistant offers a simple “Have a good show,” Caspian assumes he said, “You’re my hero.”

Caspian’s character makes for a rather one-note joke. Unlike Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane, another pompous radio personality, there seems no space for self-deprecation or any room for Caspian to change, grow or redeem himself. His office mates similarly are cipher-deep, consisting of an angry boomer-hating lesbian who appears allergic to everything and everyone, as well as at least two boomer stereotypes, an old hippie (voiced by Judge) and a gray-haired “mom” of a station manager so eager not to make waves she can’t bring herself to “bother” the police about her husband’s recent murder.

• Paramount+ imports the violent eight-episode U.K. heist drama “Sexy Beast,” based on the 2000 big screen thriller.

• Paramount+ also will begin streaming the 2023 blockbuster “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning,” starring Tom Cruise.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A tech CEO’s murder yields plenty of suspects on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A two-hour season finale of “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Working with the FBI on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A bombing case kills a spiritual guru on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Boozy academics (Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton) play cruel games with their young guests (Sandy Dennis and George Segal) in director Mike Nichols’ adaptation of Edward Albee’s stage drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (4:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Nichols’ film debut, it received 13 Academy Award nominations, one in every major category, and won five.

SERIES NOTES

A chance to study abroad on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Teenage angst on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A missing-person case explodes on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “20/20: Truth and Lies” (8 p.m., ABC) ... A harrowing escape from Venezuela on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Martin Scorsese and Future Islands are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Justin Timberlake, Molly Ringwald and Flo Milli on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Milo Ventimiglia, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Vacations appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Ronny Chieng and Dave Hidalgo Jr. visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher and Jon Daly on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).