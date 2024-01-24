Shaw Local

Live music this weekend: Jan. 24, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Terri Cummings</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Old Shoe</strong>

Rustic Inn — 108 N. Water St., Wilmington

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Brad Fetterer</strong>

1885 Fare Farm to Table — 208 W. Main St., Essex

<em>6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Pierce Crask</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Frank Paul Band</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams Band</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Frank Rossi &amp; Friends</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>6 p.m. Tuesday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>