Haas hosts 4th annual Valentines for Veterans

In an effort to spread love to the community’s veterans for Valentine’s Day, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is launching her fourth annual Valentines for Veterans program.

Cards can be dropped off at Haas’ district office, 370 E. Court St., Kankakee, now through Feb. 12. The cards will be delivered to veterans residing at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno in time for Valentine’s Day.

“This program is a great way for us to honor our veterans by showing them some appreciation around Valentine’s Day,” said Haas in a news release. “Veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our nation, and this is a small way for us to share our thanks. I am always so pleased to see our local community turn out for this program each year to support our veteran population.”

All ages are encouraged to participate by creating Valentines with good wishes for veterans. Questions about the program can be directed to Haas’ district office at 815-523-7779. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.RepHaas.com" target="_blank">RepHaas.com</a>.

A separate holiday card event in the area is happening through a Valentine’s Day card drive for senior citizens in the 40th District, hosted by State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. This collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run through Feb. 9. Those wishing to participate can drop off cards at Joyce’s office or mail them to his office, 179 S. Wall St., Kankakee, IL 60901.