Community Calendar: Jan. 24-30

<strong>Jan. 24</strong>

<strong>Clove Alliance’s Combatting Familial Trafficking</strong>

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Clove Alliance invites community members to learn more about familial trafficking, a highly prevalent form of human trafficking, by attending an upcoming workshop.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Kankakee Community College. CEU and PD hours will be provided. The registration fee costs $10.

“Familial Trafficking is a hidden crime, happening within our local community. Almost half of identified cases of child trafficking begin with some family member involvement,” Clove Alliance said in a news release. “Attendees will explore actionable and empowering solutions to become more aware and responsive to familial trafficking.”

Featured speaker, Alicia Ley, serves as the Fellowship Program Manager at Survivor Alliance. Ley has spent more than a decade advocating for holistic, trauma-applied spaces to support survivors on their journey toward healing. Her passion for addressing systemic injustices and fighting for economic equity fuels her desire to unite survivors and allies in the anti-trafficking sector.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org/events" target="_blank">clovealliance.org/events</a></strong>

<strong>Senior Bingo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month, area senior citizens are invited to gather at Bird Park’s Quarry Building, 801 W. Station St., Kankakee, for games of bingo. The cost is $0.10 per card, per game. Coffee will be provided, and participants are allowed to bring snacks. The games are for ages 40 and older. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>KVPD bowl-making workshop</strong>

Local ceramicist Courtney Zimmerman will be returning to teach workshops through the Kankakee Valley Park District. From 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31, Zimmerman will lead a bowl-making workshop at the Bird Park Quarry Building.

In the first class, participants will form and shape their bowls with clay. In the second class, they will glaze (paint) their bowls. Zimmerman then fires each bowl in her in-studio kiln, and then they are available for participant pick up.

The class is $130, and registration information can be found at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yrcwxhjk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yrcwxhjk</a>.

<em>From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28, Zimmerman will lead a vase-making workshop in the space place at the same cost.</em>

<strong>Wednesday Trivia</strong>

Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, hosts free weekly trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Grab a team for a chance to win prizes.

<strong>Jan. 25</strong>

<strong>Blood drive at Northfield Square</strong>

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels and now is facing an emergency blood shortage.

A blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross had to limit its distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. Donors are needed now — and in the weeks ahead — to help rebuild the blood supply.

Blood shortages are an ongoing issue nationwide. During the past 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.redcross.org" target="_blank">redcross.org</a></strong>

<strong>Retirement party for Project SUN’s Baron</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. at The Lush Vine, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Project SUN will be hosting a retirement party for director Debra Baron, who has been with the organization since its foundation.

For those unable to attend, well wishes can be sent at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/257rsbkm" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/257rsbkm</a>.

<strong>Jan. 26</strong>

<strong>Line Dancing with Boots ’n Motion</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Boots ’N Motion will be on hand to host its first line dancing course in this venue. No experience required.

<strong>Jan. 28</strong>

<strong>Craft & Maker Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee County Fairgrounds, The Red Bird Market Inc. is hosting a craft and maker market.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.theredbirdmarket.com" target="_blank">theredbirdmarket.com</a></strong>

<strong>Jan. 30</strong>

<strong>How to Build Gut Health webinar</strong>

At noon on Facebook Live, Bri Mesenbring, of The Modern Nutritionist, will help viewers begin to understand how to build and support optimal gut health using foods.

This will be an intro to supporting gut health with food that covers: what constitutes good gut health, which foods help promote (or hurt) gut health, what lifestyle habits promote (or hurt) gut health and what you can do if you are just starting out on your journey to improve gut health.

<strong>» Webinar link: <a href="http://tinyurl.com/3653ykfs" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3653ykfs</a> (note, this event was rescheduled from Jan. 23)</strong>