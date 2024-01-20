Zonta Club of Kankakee inducts new members during first 2024 meeting

Zonta Club of Kankakee began the new year with an exciting January meeting.

To begin, Lexi Wilder presented a video interview with former Zonta International President Sharon Lagenbeck.

“Sharon is a humble, engaging and down-to-earth (pardon the pun) person who happens to be an aerospace engineer,” Zonta organizers said in a news release. “She and her team were responsible for correcting the issues with the Hubble telescope after launching and [were] able to bring it into focus, providing brilliant data for years.” She shared her thoughts on Zonta, its membership and the future of the organization.

Next, Carol Szynal shared information regarding the Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship. School advisors will receive the applications, which are available to any high school student. The application deadline is March 1. Zonta’s local winner will be forwarded to Zonta International District 6 by April 1 to participate in a larger scholarship opportunity.

Also during the meeting, Anna Goodberlet, chair of the membership committee, introduced and inducted seven new candidates for membership. Inducted were RuthAnn Pinnow, Carolyn Slagel, Karen Rowe (sponsored by Debra Caise), Jan Melnik-Jackson (sponsored by Janice Krizik-Schmidt), Lisa Detrisac (sponsored by Kelly Lamore with Tami Galbreath stepping in for Kelly for the group photo), Penny Greenlee (sponsored by Mary Thomson) and Karen Dannenhauer (sponsored by Connie Lemon).

Finally, Zonta Club of Kankakee will be hosting a fundraiser, Party Gras, on Feb. 24 at the Knights of Columbus, featuring entertainment by Five Guys Named Moe. Tickets cost $50 per person and are available from any Zonta member or through its social media event site. This event will host a buffet dinner, silent auction and games.