State's Attorney's Pembroke satellite office hosting open house

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: This event has been canceled. Any plans to reschedule will be published at a later date.</strong></em>

PEMBROKE — From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office’s satellite site in Pembroke, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, there will be a community open house.

The office will share a recap of 2023 and the vision for 2024. A survey will be available on ways the office can improve community outreach.

There will be light refreshments, agencies on site and resources. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com" target="_blank">k3sao.com</a>. For questions, contact Paula Stampley at 815-507-2801 or <a href="mailto:pstampley@k3county.net" target="_blank">pstampley@k3county.net</a>.