REEL TALK: 'I.S.S.' a riveting depiction of human motives, values, decisions

When a film can transport you to a foreign land or allow you to feel and experience a different world, it’s a movie worth watching.

“I.S.S.” does exactly this and so much more as it takes us to outer space; then, we quickly find ourselves in a moral conundrum, laden with life and death situations.

Sound intense? It is!

It’s also a riveting depiction of human motives, values and fear-based decisions.

Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina and John Gallagher star as three American astronauts — Kira, Gordon and Christian, respectively — manning the International Space Station along with their Russian colleagues Weronika (Masha Mashkova), Nicholai (Costa Ronin) and Alexey (Pilou Asbæk).

Kira and Christian are newbies aboard the floating center, arriving to a warm welcoming from the scientists. It seems a cheery group with no conflict, working together for a common goal … until Kira notices spectacular-looking flares from below.

These bright sparks turn out to be the start of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States. Before communication with Earth is severed, both groups aboard the I.S.S. receive a clear directive to take over the station using any means necessary.

This command, first kept secretly among the members, creates palpable tension, but when sabotage becomes evident, liaisons, trust and fear drive the plot forward.

Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, who gave us the heartfelt and thought-provoking movie “Our Friend” from 2019, fully understands human emotions and reactions evidenced in her previous work and now with “I.S.S.”

This, in turn, allows her to help her cast convey just the right emotion, which is perfectly timed. This skillful direction and deft acting from the entire cast creates a tension-filled story that pushes you to the edge of your seat, wondering what we would do if placed in that situation, almost making the film interactive.

Within the story, Cowperthwaite transports us to the low-gravity space station where things happen at dream-like speed which is contradictory to the dire situation unfolding before our eyes.

Kira floats through the hallways inspecting her experimental mice, which also seemingly are weightless. Her intelligence is expressed through her eyes, and her innocent, trusting nature sometimes supersedes the reflexive protective aspect necessary to survive. She calmly exudes the chaos unfolding in her mind as she attempts to figure out who to trust amidst the calamity around her.

Messina finds just the right tone to evoke calmness and strength, and Gallagher gives us an unexpected performance as Christian. Mashkova understands her wild-card role and flourishes as Weronika, and Ronin and Asbæk create more stereotypical roles exuding physical strength and prowess.

“I.S.S.” has a running time of one hour and 35 minutes, and not one moment is wasted. It’s a tight script that somehow takes its time allowing us to get to know these characters and care for them and then plunges us into mental and physical danger.

And not for one moment do we question whether or not we are in space, thanks to the incredible cinematography.

This is a high-stakes game of life and death as we watch six different personalities react to the same situation — humanity at its worst and its best.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

“I.S.S.” now is playing in theaters.