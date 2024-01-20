New on the bookshelf: Jan. 20, 2024

<strong>A ‘Will they, or won’t they?’ romcom</strong>

To write a romantic comedy, you need a few key ingredients: Two people who are secretly drawn to each other. Obstacles that keep them apart. Sometimes a third person, a rival who threatens to distract our protagonist from their true love.

British writer Beth O’Leary has this formula down cold, and her novels are fun, funny and sometimes quite sexy.

Romcoms also need a happy ending, and so we know when we start “The Wake-Up Call” that Izzy and Lucas (as in muscular, brooding, staggeringly handsome) will get together in the end. The only question is, how?

The book opens with Izzy sending a note to Lucas confessing her attraction. And then we move 11 months ahead when the two, despising each other now, are forced to work together at an elegant, down-on-its-heels hotel. Their sniping and bickering show sparks, though of the negative kind.

Narration alternates between the two, giving clues to the enormous obstacle.

O’Leary’s denouement goes on a few beats too long (there are a lot of threads to tie up) but that’s actually OK — this book is so fun you really don’t want it to end.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>A 20-something with huge loans struggles to keep it together</strong>

June Papers, the brisk, smart narrator of James W. Jennings’ new novel, “Wings of Red,” is an artist and substitute teacher in New York, faced with the prospect of homelessness.

“I have a master’s degree in fine arts. I also have $100k in student loans and transgressions on my record that at times require explanation,” he says. This self-portrait also serves as the central source of conflict: As June tries to pursue his ambitions, financial difficulties and previous errors hold him back. Even when he buys a one-way ticket to the island of Saint Timothy, he gets only as far as the airport before he feels forced to turn around.

At its best, Jennings’ prose is striking and original, peppered with a series of poetic impressions. At a game of kickball, “Peanut vendor claps twice. Mid-celebration a boy in suede shoes steals the kickball, and a chase ensues.” Later, “Lexington Avenue pigeons migrate overhead and it’s both disgusting and beautiful.” On a ferry pulling into Vineyard Haven, fog “turns the whole world into a small white amphitheater.”

The novel’s primary interest is the way June sees the world, a perspective that Jennings fills with imagery and wit.

— Jackie Thomas-Kennedy, Star Tribune

<strong>A boy builds a machine to connect with his late mother</strong>

Jamie O’Neill is different from other 13-year-old boys he knows.

He spends a lot of time alone and in his head. His lucky number is 3 and his favorite color is red. He loves tall trees, rainy weather and difficult math problems. He also loves curves, cats, books with dust jackets and rivers, especially the Brú, which flows through his hometown on the west coast of Ireland. As Jamie’s first day of secondary school approaches, his father, Eoin, hopes his son will be able to fit in and make friends. But Jamie’s singular mind is preoccupied with a more pressing desire: to create a perpetual motion machine that will connect him with his mother, who died bringing him into the world.

Jamie illuminates the pages of Elaine Feeney’s second novel, “How to Build a Boat.” Set in the author’s native County Galway, the book follows this special teenager as he navigates a hostile environment, joins forces with unlikely allies and tries to find order in the chaos that swirls around him.

We follow the characters throughout this affecting and compelling novel, hoping that at the end of it — like their boat — they will have a chance of moving forward without foundering.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune