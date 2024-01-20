KCHD offering free Narcan training to organizations

Concerns regarding overdoses — both locally and nationally — continue to increase. Also increasing is the knowledge of how to use Narcan in order to reverse an opioid overdose.

In recent years, the Kankakee County Health Department has made it a priority not only to make Narcan more accessible to the community but also to educate the community on its benefits.

The Kankakee County Health Department is offering free training and information sessions to organizations in the Kankakee County community.

The health department will conduct an Opioid Overdose Reversal and Prevention training for all participants.

According to a news release from KCHD, naloxone (Narcan) is going to become similar to an AED/CPR/EpiPen in the realms of first aid.

“This epidemic encompasses all people, not just people with substance use issues,” said the release.

“A letter from the White House stated that there is no time to waste when responding to an overdose, and it is critical that youth and school personnel can access naloxone on school grounds during and after school.”

During the training, each participant will receive:

• An understanding of the opioid epidemic and addiction in Kankakee County and statewide.

• Instructions on how to use NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray, the drug used to reverse opioid overdose.

• A free Narcan Kit that includes one 4mg dose of NARCAN®, rubber gloves, Narcan quick guide and community substance use resource guides.

Contact KCHD at 815-802-9445 or Loren Petrakis at <a href="mailto:lpetrakis@kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">lpetrakis@kankakeehealth.org</a> to schedule a presentation. KCHD is at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The following is a letter from Miguel A. Cardona, Ed.D., U.S. Secretary of Education, and Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA, director of Office of National Drug Control Policy, dated Oct. 30, 2023. It was sent to schools on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of the President of the United States.

Dear Colleague:

In his 2023 State of the Union address, President [Joe] Biden launched a major surge against illicit fentanyl that included actions to stop the flow of illicit drugs into our communities, expand access to life-saving resources, and prevent drug use before it begins. This work is already saving lives across the country; though the number of people who have died from an overdose in the last year was still unacceptably high at 107,000, it has begun to drop for the first time in years.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is so potent even a tiny amount can be fatal. As you have seen in your schools and communities, the rise of illicit fentanyl and its trafficking via social media is having a disproportionate impact on our children. Overdose deaths among adolescents doubled from 2019 to 2020 and continue to rise, even though youth rates of drug use have remained stagnant. That’s because a teenager today can log onto social media with a smartphone and buy what they think is an opioid pain medicine or a prescription stimulant to help them study—and instead die from one pill that actually has fentanyl in it. Just one pill. And data show that two-thirds of adolescent drug poisoning deaths occurred with a potential bystander nearby, but naloxone was often not administered.

In the midst of this fentanyl overdose epidemic, it is important to focus on measures to prevent youth drug use and ensure that every school has naloxone and has prepared its students and faculty to use it. We want to share resources that could help your school and community prevent drug use before it begins and keep students alive long enough to get the help they need in the event of an overdose or poisoning.