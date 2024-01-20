Grant application process open for United Way's Community Investment Fund

Daily Journal staff report

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties has announced its 2024-25 Community Investment Fund grant application process now is open. These grants are aimed at empowering high-quality 501©(3) nonprofit programs dedicated to enhancing education, health and financial stability for residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

<strong>PROCESS/IMPACT</strong>

Interested nonprofit organizations must submit the online Letter of Intent form by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16. Potential applicants can review the grant guidelines and access application materials on United Way’s website at <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/grant-funding" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/grant-funding</a>.

Hundreds of generous community members and local businesses have contributed to United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Investment Fund during the past year. However, demand for nonprofit services and rising costs of operation for area nonprofits continue to outpace local philanthropy and community donations. As a result, this grant funding opportunity is highly competitive, the organization said in a news release.

In 2023-24, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Investment Fund provided financial support for 24 local programs including food pantry assistance, mental health services, homelessness support services and more. For a list of the currently funded partner programs, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/partners" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/partners</a>.

Questions about the Community Investment grants process or volunteering can be directed to Executive Director Mariah Vail at <a href="mailto:info@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">info@myunitedway.org</a>.