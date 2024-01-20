A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Nonmonumental moments

Some of the things I find most endearing about life as a human are relatively nonmonumental moments when the specifics often are forgotten as soon as they’re acknowledged.

For example, when you learn of something for the very first time and then hear someone mention it just days later. Or when someone shares a thought that just happens to organically come up in conversation with someone else the very same day.

Those are vague examples of life’s interesting — if not peculiar — moments. They can easily be explained as coincidental but maybe it’s something bigger and more universal.

The latter example happened twice to me this week — on the same day, as a matter of fact.

In the morning, someone was sharing their thoughts with me about how posts on social media so often are taken at face value. That afternoon, a coworker said the same thing, just in different words.

In our hour-long conversation, the morning-time person also mentioned how, on the flip side of technology, we’re lucky to live in a time where YouTube exists, and you can watch tutorials of just about anything. Later that day, someone else said how often they watch YouTube to learn how to do different things.

It makes you wonder how many variations of these same conversations happened elsewhere that same day. And that’s what’s so endearing, the moments that are both, somehow, common and unusual.

My job allows me the unique opportunity to have various conversations with various people that, in turn, give more opportunity for experiences like this to happen. Though I never find it any less funny.

I’ve written about this (probably ad nauseam) in this column, but I’ve never stopped feeling grateful for the opportunities this job allows me to connect with the community. And moments like those are just sprinkles on the overall sundae.

These moments have happened throughout my life — where a certain topic seems to be in the air amongst different conversational partners — and though I don’t remember many of the specifics of those moments, their sheer existence is enough to make me happy.